Wild Cards season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Ashley Greene appearing

As you get yourselves prepared for Wild Cards season 1 episode 6, let’s just ask this: Are we about to get the best episode of the season? At the very least, it feels like there is a chance it could be the most fun! “Dead of Night” is going to feature an appearance within it from none other than Twilight actress Ashley Greene, who could almost be spoofing her own past in a really delightful way.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the Wild Cards season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

GUEST APPEARANCES BY ASHLEY GREENE (“TWILIGHT”) – When the leads of THE most popular vampire show on TV become the target of a stalker, Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) enter the world of showbiz where the behind-the-scenes drama is even wilder than what’s on screen. Also starring Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy (106). The episode was directed by Shawn Piller and written by Robina Lord-Stafford. Original airdate 2/21/2024.

This is really the sort of story that a show like Wild Cards needs to be doing as often as they possibly can. After all, there are just so many opportunities in here for the show to have fun and play around with various pop-culture elements, especially now that we are on the other side of the massive vampire craze that existed so many different years ago. Sure, you have a crime that needs to be investigated, but the other purpose of a show like this is to be fun!

We still think that Wild Cards in general is one of those series that still has a really massive ceiling, and it has not had a chance to reach its full potential just yet. We will have to wait and see if that ends up happening.

