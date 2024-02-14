The Conners season 6 episode 3 spoilers: A rat problem

Next week on The Conners season 6 episode 3, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Moms and Rats.” What will make this one special? Well, for starters, this is going to be a big one for Bev and Jackie, as they spend a good bit of time together in Chicago. If you love Estelle Parsons, this could be a pretty fantastic showcase. Of course, at the same time we’re worried. It is hard not to be with Bev at the end of the day given her character’s age — and also the fact that this is a show that does tackle some pretty serious stuff here and there.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming with that, and also an interesting storyline about a rat that could be heavier on the comedy, be sure to check out the full The Conners season 6 episode 3 synopsis right now:

Bev experiences moments of clarity and reflection and asks Jackie to spend the day together in Chicago. Elsewhere, Darlene finds a rat in her home but refuses to let Ben kill it.

(TV-PG)

So what’s going to happen to this rat now? Well, there are people who keep them as pets, but we’re not entirely sure that this is the end goal here. We suppose that in a way, you could view this storyline as a microcosm of this relationship if you wanted to go that route and think that much about it.

What we still want to know

Well, that’s simple: Whether or not this is going to be the final season! It seems like the door is being left slightly open for more and with that in mind, we’ll just keep crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

