Love is Blind season 6 episode 7 air date, schedule ahead

After the epic premiere of Love is Blind season 6 today on Netflix, do you want to take a larger look ahead? There is a lot more coming, whether it be romance, drama, heartbreak, and just about everything in between.

While we do know that a number of shows on the streaming service tend to air all at once or in batches of two, things are a little bit different for some of their reality TV properties. Hence, exactly what we are looking at here now. You can expect episodes 7, 8, and 9 of the new season to air next week, which means that you’ve got a good bit of time to get through the first batch while still being up to date. Meanwhile, you’re then going to see episodes 10 and 11 on February 28, and then the finale will arrive when we get to March 6.

Obviously, Netflix is not sending out too many details about what lies ahead the rest of the way, but can you really bee that shocked about this? Odds are, you have a reasonably good sense of what lies ahead here if you have watched the show with some regularity over the years. Things are going to inevitably get more serious as conversations continue and eventually, we will get to the point where we see if a lot of that emotional chemistry is long-lasting or not.

It is no coincidence here at all that Love Is Blind season 6 premiered today. After all, we are talking here about one of the most-popular shows that Netflix has in this genre, and isn’t Valentine’s Day the perfect time to celebrate love? This seems to be the main argument here. We just hope that there is something resembling a happy conclusion at the end of all this, but we will have to wait and see on that over time. The last thing we want to do is make an assumption based on where things stand right now.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

