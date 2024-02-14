FBI: Most Wanted season 5 spoilers: A new Remy love interest?

As we dive further into FBI: Most Wanted season 5 on CBS, is there going to be a chance to see Remy Scott in love?

Well, let’s just put things way: We have seen the character in some relationships here and there, but none of them have clearly stood the test of time. There is always a chance this could change, but how can you feel confident based on what we’ve seen so far?

What we can at least say right now is quite simple: Before the end of this season, there will be an opportunity to see him in some sort of romantic arc. It’s a little too early for there to be major specifics on it, but here is a little of what showrunner David Hudgins had to say to Deadline:

We are planning for in the latter part of the season for Remy to have a love interest come into his life. The first part of the season is going to be getting squared away with his nephew and trying to figure out if it’s tough love needs or if he should be supportive. Spoiler Alert: the kid ends up being kicked out of his apartment and moves in with Remy for a while and they’ll have this Odd Couple thing going on. So we’ll see Remy being a dad this season.

We hope that this new love interest could be a recurring player, or someone reasonably well-known who has good chemistry with Dylan McDermott. Perhaps more than anything, we just want to see the character continuously challenged because that is often when Remy is at his best. The more that we have opportunities to see things like that, the meatier all of his stories will be across the board.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

