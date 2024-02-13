FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Meet Ray’s father

Following the big premiere today on CBS, do you want to learn more all about FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 2? Well, let’s start with this: For Ray Cannon, this story could be very much personal.

Is there still going to be a dangerous case that puts most of the Fugitive Task Force in danger? Sure, but that’s the sort of thing that we have all collectively come to expect over the course of time here! The one thing that could be a little bit different is the opportunity to see Ray’s father turn up right at a time where he is starting to think more seriously about his future with Cora. Odds are, we’re going to have a chance to learn a lot of things along the way.

To get a few more details all about what to expect, go ahead and check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 2 synopsis:

“Footsteps” – The Fugitive Task Force launches into full gear after multiple bombings appear to be targeting retired NYPD officers. Also, Ray decides he’s ready to take the next step in his relationship with Cora, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think that in general here, we’re going to be seeing a lot of stories feel incredibly important here in a short amount of time. Consider that largely a function of the fact that this is a season with a smaller episode count. We are still confident that the writers are going to be able to deliver, but there are certainly more challenges that come about with things playing out this way.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 2 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







