Why did Alexa Davalos leave FBI: Most Wanted, Kristin Gaines?

Why did Alexa Davalos leave FBI: Most Wanted and her role of Kristin Gaines? As you may have noted, the character is now gone from season 5. She was a huge part of much of the past few seasons and with that in mind, we certainly understand why there are questions.

So what actually happened here? Well, like with many other things in the TV world, let’s just say that the answers is somewhat complicated — but it seems like creative reasons were largely the basis for the change. The entire FBI franchise does tend to enjoy shaking things up here and there, and one thing that they were clearly eager to do is create more crossovers between this series and the flagship. Hence, the decision to move Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) over to Most Wanted full-time after being a recurring player on FBI over the past little while. Her relationship with Scola does mean that there will be some connective tissue here and there.

In the end, the reason for Kristin’s exit seems to be based around at least partially the story — and honestly, the way in which the show wrote off the character was strange. Nina brought up a possible relationship that she and Remy may have had, and he quickly rebuked her as a result. (Why even ask about that?)

If there is at least one thing that we can be happy about right now when it comes to Kristin’s departure, it’s that the character is not dead. With that in mind alone, we at least know that there’s a chance the character could come back down the road. Whether or not that actually happens, though, remains to be seen. We’re not holding out much hope at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI: Most Wanted right now

Are you sad that we are going to be not seeing Alexa Davalos on FBI: Most Wanted?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







