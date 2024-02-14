La Brea season 3 episode 6 (series finale): A Gavin, Eve reunion?

Tonight on NBC the La Brea series finale arrived, but did we actually get some of the answers viewers have been wanting? We are talking in particular here about the reunion between Gavin and Eve! That has been on the top of so many priority lists and yet, there was no guarantee of it.

Luckily, that did still manage to happen close to the end of the episode! Gavin, Eve, and the whole family managed to be together in 2021 and with that, it does feel like we do have our semblance of a happy ending. Did the whole ordeal feel rushed? Sure, but that’s no fault of the writers — that’s what happens when a show this epic only gets six episodes to wrap up the story. Also, it was complicated further by Natalie Zea having so little screen time in general.

Nonetheless, it does seem as though the family reunion was the ending the writers were building to no matter what. Speaking to TV Insider, here is what showrunner David Appelbaum had to say on that:

That was always the plan. From the very beginning of conceiving the show, I knew I wanted to end with the family reunited in 2021. The show starts with the family divided— emotionally because Gavin and Eve are separated and then physically because of the sinkhole. And I always knew I wanted the meta journey of the show to be bringing them back together. Many things change along the way, but that was one thing that I knew I had to hold onto for the finale.

Appelbaum noted that despite what a lot of the characters go through throughout the series, this is still meant to be an optimistic one. This does inform a lot of the endings that we got and while there was tragedy along the way (another Nicholas Gonzalez character killed off), some initial goals were achieved.

