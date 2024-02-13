La Brea season 4: Why isn’t it happening at NBC?

Given that tonight marks the series finale of La Brea on NBC, it feels fair to wonder the following: Why is there no season 4? This is a show that feels like it is ending far before it should have, and that is playing out through a six-episode season 3 that inevitably feels a little bit rushed.

In the end, the speedy nature of this final season is no fault of the writers or anyone on the show — this is just the amount of real estate that they had for an abundance of reasons.

First and foremost, we should note that this was probably going to be the last chapter of the story no matter how many episodes it was, mostly because the ratings did suffer a steep decline in season 2 and there were likely concerns that this was going to continue to happen. In that sense, it is just easy to be grateful that we have more of the show at all.

From here, the shortened season was due in part to fears of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike in advance last year, as there was a push to make sure that a certain amount of work could be done in advance to ensure La Brea would be ready for the 2023-24 season. This is a series that does require more time to make an episode than many other network shows, largely due to the wide array of special effects plus all the work that is done in Australia. It helps to make the series more epic, but this stuff also takes time. It also does cost a good bit of money, and that is yet another reason why we are saying goodbye to the series at this point.

Obviously, we would love for there to still be something else set in this world someday, whether it be a spin-off or continuation. While that feels unlikely for now, you never know what the future could hold!

Are you sad that there is no La Brea season 4 happening on NBC?

