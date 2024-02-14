Virgin River season 6 getting set for filming!

We know that the wait for a Virgin River season 6 has been pretty long, but there is good news: production is just about here!

After all, think about it like this: It has been well over a year now since Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast were actually back in Vancouver working on new episodes. Yet, the wait is just about over. The actress shared a post on her Instagram Stories that she is now getting set to work on new episodes in the greater Vancouver area. We imagine that this is going to continue over the next several months.

As for what is going to be coming up in this season, we tend to think that a lot of it is tied to one thing: What is going on with Everett. At the end of the holiday specials we learned that there is something more that Mel’s biological father needs to tell her, and we tend to think that a lot of this information could be a significant driving force in what’s ahead. Of course, we also anticipate that a lot of good Mel / Jack storytelling is coming, and that is another exciting thing to prepare for.

In general, a lot of the teases for the upcoming batch of episodes tend to suggest that we are going to see something a little bit lighter in tone than season 5, which was both emotional and also completely heartbreaking. We do think that there is still going to be drama but, at the same time, this is a show that can balance a number of different things! This is, after all, one of the things that they have done a great job at over the years.

Now, let’s just hope that when production starts, we have a number of fun little teases along the way!

