True Detective: Night Country ratings set huge milestone

We don’t necessarily think anyone needed another reminder that True Detective: Night Country is an enormous success for HBO. Still, we got it today in a way that executives have to be thrilled with.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the Jodie Foster installment of the series has managed to generate 12.7 million cross-platform viewers, making this the most-watched version of the series so far. For comparison, the first season averaged close to 12 million. Obviously streaming has changed dramatically since the story with Martin Hart and Rust Cohle played out, but this marks a fantastic comeback for a series that was panned in season 2 and started to recover in season 3.

So what does all of this mean when it comes to the future? Well, to put it in fairly basic terms, a season 5 feels inevitable. It may take some time to conjure up another story, but we do tend to think that everyone involved will figure things out. We have faith in Issa Lopez to bring the story of True Detective: Night Country to a satisfying conclusion based on what we have seen so far.

Just remember this: There is still time for the audience to grow further! Our hope is that the finale ties up some loose ends when it comes to the death of Annie K., and that is without even mentioning everything that happened at the Tsalal Research Station. Is there something supernatural happening in Ennis, Alaska, or is there an actual, logical explanation to much of this? We cannot wait to find out…

If there is one thing we want for a season 5…

Can we have more episodes? We know that it’s a challenge, but six is just so short.

