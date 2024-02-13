Night Court season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Abby’s crush

As we get ourselves prepared to see Night Court season 2 episode 9 on NBC next week, Abby is going to find herself in an awkward spot. What is it? Well, let’s just say it has to do with catching feelings for someone who really, is all about telling people about the delicate nature of relationships in the workplace. That’s right: We are talking here about human resources.

One of the things that this revival is doing a good job at in general is playing around with various sorts of ethical crises and challenges. Given that Abby is a judge, her having to navigate situations like this is especially hilarious. This is someone designed to be the arbiter of right and wrong, even if there are significant chunks to her own life that she has not figured out as of yet.

Below, you can check out the full Night Court season 2 episode 9 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

02/20/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Abby finds she has a crush on the HR rep who’s come to teach the Night Court crew about respect in the workplace. Wyatt gets more than he bargained for when he asks Dan for a thank you. Ryan Hansen guest stars. TV-PG

What is going to happen as a result of this crush? We’re not sure that it is going to spawn into much of anything and honestly, that’s okay! There is plenty of time for Abby’s love life to be figured out, at least if we get a third season of the show like we are assuming we will at the moment. Night Court still seems to be a solid success and this season in particular, they have a chance to hone in on a number of different things that worked well the first go-around. Even with revivals, sometimes there are a few different elements that flow and change over time!

