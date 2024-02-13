Tracker series premiere ratings: How did it fare on CBS?

For the past week or so, there has been a natural curiosity surrounding the Tracker series premiere ratings at CBS. Afterall, this felt like the perfect show to put after the Super Bowl, one with a reasonably-popular star in Justin Hartley and a premise that seemed to be firmly within some of the big game’s core demographic. It was action-centric, while also containing a procedural element and some emotional moments. On paper, it felt like the perfect setup for a big-time hit.

So, now that we’ve seen the full numbers, just how positive was the outcomes? While it may not have shattered records, we tend to think that the network is pretty satisfied with the end result.

According to a report right now from Variety, the first episode of the show generated 18.4 million viewers. This is an improvement from the 15.7 million who watched Next Level Chef last year on Fox, and it comes after the Super Bowl set some incredibly impressive ratings highs itself.

Now, there are a couple of different variables to remember here with Tracker. For starters, it kicked off extremely late, especially on the East Coast, as the Chiefs – 49ers game went into overtime. We heard personally from a number of people who indicated plans to either record the premiere or watch it the next day, and the 18.4 million viewers does not include numbers from any such people. That information will be coming up down the road.

The real question mark for now is really one of how many of these people are going to continue watching the show moving into episode 2 or episode 3. Retention of post-Super Bowl airings is notoriously difficult, and you really have to make a big splash to have it happen. The most recent example of success here is, ironically, another CBS show in The Equalizer, which is also airing this weekend.

