Tracker season 1 episode 2: What’s next for Justin Hartley?

Following the premiere today on CBS, what more can we say about Tracker season 1 episode 2? Well, there’s a lot to look forward to here!

First and foremost, here’s your reminder that the Justin Hartley series is going to be settling into a timeslot of Sundays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, where the network hopes that it can be an anchor for a rather long time. We do think there’s a real hope here that this can prove to be a big success, especially since it feels similar in tone to another one of their hits in Fire Country. It also helps that Hartley already has an audience thanks to This Is Us.

So what will the second episode be all about? Well, Tracker is a show with a particular formula, and we don’t think they will do much to deviate from it. The synopsis below helps further to set the stage for what lies ahead:

“Missoula” – Colter tracks down a missing young man who has been pulled into a deadly cult and doesn’t want to be found, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Feb. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Hopefully at some point tomorrow we will have a better sense of what the ratings for Tracker are and beyond just that, whether or not it will end up becoming a smash hit. We know that there’s never much of a guarantee that Super Bowl airings will retain viewers after the fact but because this is a brand-new property, we do think that there is some enthusiasm here that it will be able to maintain at least a certain amount of the audience.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Tracker season 1 episode 2 next week?

Are you still excited to check it out as we move forward? Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







