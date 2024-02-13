The Good Doctor season 7: ABC exec on ending series

One of the most surprising headlines of the 2023-24 season has to be the reveal that The Good Doctor season 7 is the final one at ABC. Given the global success of the Freddie Highmore series, it was so easy to feel like it was going to be around for years!

However, here we now are, left to wonder why this is happening given that there were seemingly so many more stories left to tell. We understand that TV is complicated, and we imagine that the end of this show is a relationship between its ratings, the cost, and the fact that ABC does not have the same ownership of it that they do series that they produce in-house. Then again, they are also ending one of those shows this season in Station 19.

Speaking to Deadline, ABC and Hulu boss Craig Erwich did not necessarily give a lot of reasons for why the show is concluding, but he did stress the importance of allowing executive producer David Shore and the writers time to have a proper conclusion:

I’ve loved working with David. I have had the honor now of working with him twice; I was at Fox when he did House. David has reinvented the medical franchise twice through signature characters that will always be associated with the best of the genre and the best of television. In the case of The Good Doctor, we wanted to give David and his team the opportunity to write a proper ending to this series which is beloved to ABC viewers and beloved to us as well. It’s been an incredible journey with Dr. Shaun [Murphy]. It’s going to be a very heartfelt farewell, and we’re really looking forward to it.

Certainly, we do think that the writers will put their all into coming up with something great here — we just wish that they had an opportunity to do this with a longer final season, even if it was one that stretched into the fall a la Blue Bloods.

