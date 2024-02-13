The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Hulu confirms 2025 premiere date

At this point, we don’t think that it is some incredible surprise that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to premiere in 2025. Based on all the information that we’ve heard as of late, it strongly felt as though this was going to be the case.

After all, there are a handful of important things to remember at present. Take, for starters, the fact that star Elisabeth Moss is currently pregnant. Meanwhile, production last summer was delayed amidst the industry strikes. The plan if for filming to start later this year, at least based on what Moss recently told Jimmy Kimmel.

In a new interview with Deadline, Hulu / ABC boss Craig Erwich confirmed this further, noting that the streaming service is also moving forward and thinking about The Testaments, as well:

… The Handmaid’s Tale is going to production this summer, premieres in 2025. In development we have The Testaments behind that, which is an extension of The Handmaid’s franchise so we have a very robust slate of scripted programming that we’re really excited about. Again, our strategy — and it’s one that works across the entire company — is a focus on quality versus quantity, not just in terms of how we produce the shows but also in bringing them to market.

We recognize that this is going to be one of the longest waits we’ve had for a new season of this show, and it is all the more impactful being that it is the final one. With that being said, if there was ever a season that needs to be perfect, this is it. Just remember the inordinate amount of pressure that there is going to be to nail just about every single aspect of this. If something does not work for whatever reason, that directly impacts The Testament, as well. This is one of the reasons why HBO got lucky that House of the Dragon proved successful following the polarizing events of Game of Thrones.

