Suits: LA spin-off casts Stephen Amell in lead role

It has already been reported that the Suits: LA spin-off is currently in the pilot phase at NBC and now, the show has its star.

According to a report from TVLine, Arrow and Heels alum Stephen Amell has been brought on board in the leading role of Ted Black, described as a “charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others … Ted joined forces 15 years ago with his old buddy, Stuart Lane, to build an L.A. law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.” Ted is a former prosecutor from New York, which means that in theory, he could have some sort of knowledge of Harvey Specter, Louis Litt, Jessica Pearson, or a number of other characters who reigned supreme on the original version of the show.

Original creator Aaron Korsh is back and involved on the new version of the show and based on everything that we’ve heard at this point, crossovers are possible. However, we’ve yet to hear anything to suggest that an OG cast member is going to be a series regular here. Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, and many others have expressed a willingness to reprise their parts. Remember that when Suits ended (or when Adams left the show alongside Meghan Markle), it was regarded as a successful but hardly mainstream basic-cable show. That is before everything blew up this past summer on Netflix.

While Amell does have his devoted audience, it still does not answer the question of if a new Suits will flourish. Also, how much of the original show’s success was due to the placement on Netflix or the presence of Markle, who obviously carries with her a lot of weight now due to her marriage to Prince Harry.

The Suits: LA pilot will begin filming this spring in Vancouver; we will hopefully know by May whether or not there is a series order for it.

What do you think about Stephen Amell being the star of Suits: LA?

