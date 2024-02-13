The Bachelor episode 5 promo: Is Maria leaving?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Bachelor episode 5, there is one question that is front and center: Is Maria leaving?

Well, judging from the footage that we did see here, it feels like there is a reasonably good chance that this is going to happen here. She’s already feeling upset about the situation in the house and how, even after Sydney is gone, nobody seems to like her or want her around. While nothing feels altogether egregious at this point that she’s done, this show is a pressure cooker and once there is a common enemy, a lot of people tend to get really focused on them. For now, that person seems to be Maria. It feels like her biggest sin so far this season has just been confidence and getting off on a bad foot with some people — is that really so bad?

We’ll also say that after starting off this season in such a great way, this was not how we pictured Lea’s time on the season to be going. She has gone from an early frontrunner this season to someone who is getting way too involved in a lot of stuff that really doesn’t matter.

Personally, we don’t think that Maria is going to leave, mostly because we tend to think that Joey seems to be willing to fight for her. If he kept her during that two-on-one date, we do tend to think that he’s going to do everything in his power to convince her to stay now.

Beyond all of this…

It is true that the show is heading to Spain for tomorrow’s episode and there will be some more traditional dates there … but will any of that overshadow some of the drama? Time will tell.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

