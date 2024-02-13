Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 6 (finale): Run time at AMC

This weekend at AMC, you are going to have a chance to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 6 bring the story to a conclusion. While we’ll continue to hope that a season 2 could somehow happen, for the time being we have to assume that this finale is the end of the line.

At the very least, we would imagine that it is the end of the story arc regarding Zayd, Philippe, and some of the other characters who have been circling each other the past several weeks.

So with this being the last episode, are we going to get an episode that feels bigger and more epic than anything we’ve seen so far? Well, we know that some of this will be up for interpretation and yet, we’re pretty happy with what we are getting here. To be specific, we are getting a story that, from start to finish, is going to run for a good 91 minutes, commercials included. That should be more than enough time to tie together all of the loose ends here.

Are we frustrated by this show only being six episodes? Absolutely but at the same time, we’re also grateful about the fact that they have all been fairly long in terms of length. This has felt like we’ve gotten our money’s worth with each chapter — hopefully, we’ll still feel that way once we see this chapter in Bozouls come to more of a fitting conclusion. The thing about a mystery show like this is that everyone often has their own interpretation of what the ending could be and because of that, there is a natural tendency for things to end up a little bit polarizing in the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

