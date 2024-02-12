Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 6 (finale): The truth revealed?

Leading up to the Monsieur Spade season 1 finale on AMC in just a matter of days, we are happy to have new details. So, what have we learned? Well, let’s just say that everything is about to come to a head, and there could be a few serious jaw-droppers before the story ties together.

Of course, at this point there are a number of different questions we are left to think about here. Take, for starters, whether or not someone can put a stop to Philippe. Or, whether or not the boy Zayd ends up in safe hands. Or, whether or not Teresa really is Sam Spade’s daughter. Is there any way to actually learn that, or should we just assume it to be true?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more MONSIEUR SPADE videos!

Regardless, we are happy to share the new Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 6 synopsis below, since it indicates that there’s some major chaos coming in Bozouls:

Spade discovers who has been following him; Philippe sets up a deal for the boy that quickly goes sideways, leading to a dangerous confrontation on the old town bridge; a mysterious newcomer arrives, uncovering secret identities and agendas.

The mysterious newcomer part of this is perhaps the most intriguing, largely due to the fact that we are talking about a pretty big storytelling risk to introduce someone this late in the process. Are we going to care about them at all? The only way that we foresee them having any sort of significant value here is if they are able to come in and legitimately deliver some answers that we did not have before.

Oh, and of course we’d love a possible season 2 tease, even if we recognize that this was billed as a limited series.

Related – Check out our take on the Monsieur Spade season 1 finale promo

What are you most excited to see entering the Monsieur Spade season 1 finale at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







