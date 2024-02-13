The Bachelor episode 4: Sydney eliminated on 2-on-1 date

Entering tonight’s The Bachelor episode 4, there was so much conversation about Sydney and Maria on an infamous two-on-one date. They’ve been at the center of drama for a good chunk of the season so, of course, they would be on this together.

So, what did Joey decide? In true franchise fashion, the producers played this out like one of the most important decisions in human history.

We recognize fully that it can be hard to fully get a sense of what’s really happening within a TV show based solely on an edit. It did not appear as though everyone in the house hated either one of these women and yet, we personally found Sydney the more frustrating of the two. Most of the conversations that she had with Joey were about Maria, and we don’t think that this is EVER a good strategy for this show. She admitted that this was starting to impact her focus, and we’ve seen about a hundred different reminders of that already.

In a lot of ways, we saw these feelings reflected during the date itself. Maria tried to focus a little bit more exclusively on her and Joey when she could, and we do tend to think that this is what he responded to a little bit more. A lot of the storyline around Sydney the past episode or two has led to this moment; if nothing else, the producers know how to adequately set up a woman going home after one of these dates in the most over-the-top manner humanly possible.

The other thing that dictated things here? We just think that Joey had stronger feelings for Maria. When that is there, it is often easier to try and play things out longer and see what happens. (Also, kudos to Maria for being so blunt and honest with him near the end of the date.)

Related – What is going to be coming up on the next episode of The Bachelor tomorrow night?

What did you think about Sydney being eliminated on tonight’s The Bachelor episode 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







