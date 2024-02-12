The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: The Sydney, Maria decision

Tonight on ABC you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelor episode 4, and with that comes a huge Joey Graziadei decision.

So, what in the world is the lead going to do while on the two-on-one date? Well, we have another sneak preview for what lies ahead here, and this is one that frames a picture of what could happening with Sydney and Maria.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram page, you can see an extended preview of what is ahead with these three people, which consists of both separate and group conversations. It feels like Sydney’s conversation is mostly about how she feels about bringing the Maria stuff to the table; meanwhile, the Maria conversation is more about her trying to defend herself.

Where do we think that things are going to be going at the end of the day here? It may be a somewhat-crazy leap to take on some level but for now, we feel pretty decidedly that it is going to be Maria who stays. We really haven’t seen that much of Sydney separate from her being involved with all of the Maria conversations, so we don’t even know at this point if there is some other sort of chemistry that is there between her and Joey. It doesn’t feel like there’s going to be a proposal at the end for the two of them.

Does this mean that Maria is going to get a proposal? Not necessarily, and mostly because it is incredibly rare that someone on a two-one-date ends up actually being a major contender at the end. Sure, we can be surprised, but it would probably take a late surge for this to happen with Maria.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

