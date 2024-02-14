Why is Heida Reed leaving FBI: International, Jamie Kellett?

Why is Heida Reed leaving FBI: International and her role of Jamie Kellett? Through the early part of season 3, this may be a big question. Also, isn’t it an understandable one at the end of the day? This is someone who was a core part of the series through the first two seasons and yet, she’s not even in the key art above!

Ultimately, it does not seem as though there is some sort of elaborate or controversial reason behind the departure of the Poldark alum — all indications are that the exit is one that is creative in nature. What that means is rather complicated, but we simply take it to mean that the parties involved thought that this was the right way for Kellett’s story to go.

Of course, we do think it is worth nothing that when you are a part of a group like the Fly Team, it is easy to imagine that this is not a role you would want to have the rest of your life. Just think in terms of all the challenges here! Not only are you working extremely long hours, but we imagine that the time away from your family is tough — as is all of the travel.

Ironically, the reasons why it may be hard for an agent to have this job are quite similar to why it may be hard for a performer like Reed, as well. You are working in a different country from most of your loved ones for huge parts of the year — the past two seasons in particular have been an enormous operation! In general, shows under the Wolf Entertainment banner do tend to have a pretty high turnover rate, whether it be due to constant creative changes, cost-cutting measures, or simply actors wanting to do other things.

In the end, we’re just glad that Reed was around here for a couple of seasons!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

