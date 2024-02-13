SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: February 2024 update

Are we getting closer to a SEAL Team season 7 premiere date at Paramount+? Absolutely, but there are still question marks. A big one, at least for the time being, is rather simple: What the streaming service itself wants to decide.

Let’s just go ahead and be pretty blunt about one thing right now: If the aforementioned streamer wanted you to learn about a premiere date this month, you would’ve had a chance to learn about it at the Super Bowl yesterday! CBS had the rights to broadcast the big game and they aired a lot of Paramount+ ads during the broadcast. Unfortunately, none of them were for the David Boreanaz series, a sign that we’re going to be waiting a good while longer to learn what more is coming.

At the moment, what we know is this: SEAL Team is currently in production on its final season, and our hope personally is that we’re either going to see it late in the spring or in the summer. This is not a show that requires a ton of post-production time, and it is similar to a network show in that way. (Granted, there’s a reason for that given that this was a network show for so many years.) Also, we don’t know why Paramount+ would want to just have completed episodes sitting on a shelf for a long time, especially when you remember the fact that the industry strikes (or rather, the AMPTP’s failure to sign new deals) led to us having so many delays last year on this and many other shows.

We do tend to think that at some point during the spring, we’ll get a proper season 7 premiere-date announcement. For now, we just advice to sit back, cross your fingers, and hope for great things. We do think that this is going to be a really emotional final chapter, especially when the future of Bravo Team hangs so much in the balance.

Related – Get a new SEAL Team filming update courtesy of David Boreanaz

What do you most want to see moving into SEAL Team season 7 at Paramount+?

When do you think we are going to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







