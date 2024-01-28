SEAL Team season 7: Behind the scenes with David Boreanaz!

While you wait to check out the SEAL Team season 7 premiere over at Paramount+, why not go on a bet of a set tour?

If you head over to David Boreanaz’s official Instagram page, you can see the actor and executive producer give us a much better sense of what the world of Bravo Team looks like behind the scenes. Obviously, it looks and feels very-much different than anything that you see on-screen, but that is exactly the point. It is fun to see much of the cast around the set, whether they be studying, relaxing, or waiting for their next scene. A lot of them may have found a certain rhythm and comfort after being on set for so long, and it is absolutely our hope that we’re going to continue to see that as we move forward.

So what is the story going to look like entering the final season of the show? Well, we do think it’s going to start with us learning more about whether or not Bravo is even still around! That was one of the big questions left following the end of season 6; even if the continue onward, we don’t necessarily think that they are going to be back forever. It does feel like the story is ending at the right time, even though we’re going to miss getting to see so many of these people out on missions together.

There is no premiere date as of yet for the seventh season, but our hope is that by summer, we’ll have a chance to see it back on the streaming service. The sooner we get more news on what the future holds insofar as a date goes, the happier we’re going to be. Isn’t it better to have something to anticipate?

