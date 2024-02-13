Fire Country season 2 spoilers: Max Thieriot on Bode’s goal

As you prepare to see Fire Country season 2 on CBS starting this Friday, why not discuss some central themes? We know already that the season 1 finale was pretty darn emotional, and we don’t have much evidence that suggests that things are going to be different moving forward.

After all, why not discuss the state of things for Bode at the moment? The is a guy who willingly sacrificed his future to help Freddy and in the months that followed that decision in the finale, he’ll be trying to find a way to make do behind bars. Is that easy for him? Hardly, but it may also allow him to better understand what it is that he wants.

While we know it may be easy to think of this show in terms of gritty action sequences, there’s also a huge part of the story ahead that will also be tied to Bode trying to learn more all about what he wants from life. To get more insight, just see what star and executive producer Max Thieriot had to say to TV Insider:

“Season 1 has so much of him wanting to get out and make amends and earn back the love and respect of his dad and his family and his community and all these people. This season is much more about him wanting to earn that love for himself and find what that other thing is in his life that pushes him, that really sets him free emotionally in a way.

What is that thing that can break him from years of prison and pull him out of being all of a sudden wired into that life and being that type of human really? How does he become himself again? Because even last season, I don’t think we ever saw him being himself.”

Ultimately, we do think that could happen at some point, but here is where we also remind you that Fire Country season 2 is not going to be altogether long. By virtue of that, how much room is there really for some profound soul-searching? It doesn’t feel like there’s a ton…

