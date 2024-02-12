Fire Country season 2 episode 2: ‘Like Breathing Again’ hints

We know that the Fire Country season 2 premiere is coming to CBS a week from Friday, but why not look beyond that here? To be specific, we are turning more of our attention to “Like Breathing Again,” which is the second episode set for Friday, February 23.

Just a matter of days ago the network released some official details for what lies ahead here — and you can go ahead and take a look at it below:

“Like Breathing Again” – While breaking up a bonfire party, the station 42 crew is called to complete a dangerous and highly complex cave rescue, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Episode directed by series star Kevin Alejandro.

So why aren’t we learning more beyond this? Well, a big part has to do with timing. Remember that we still don’t know what is going to happen with Bode behind bars, and this is a cliffhanger that the folks at CBS have every intention of answering within the upcoming premiere. There’s a chance that he stays in prison for a while longer but if that’s the case, we’d at least like to see him in a wide array of different situations. Him just sitting in a cell is not compelling television, and we’re sure that the producers are well-aware of this already.

One other thing to remember is this: There is a big time jump of around six months between the end of last season and where things are now. That means that there are going to be a lot of changes for a ton of characters and for right now, that leaves the door open for a wide array of storylines.

