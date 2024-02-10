Fire Country season 2: See Max Thieriot in Super Bowl promo

In a lot of ways, it was inevitable that CBS was going to air a Fire Country season 2 promo during the upcoming Super Bowl. After all, this is one of their most popular shows; not only that, but it is also one they plan to launch a larger franchise around with spin-offs and a whole lot more.

When you consider all of this, it’s easy to imagine them giving their new Max Thieriot spot for the series some premier real estate.

If you head over to the official CBS YouTube, you can see a preview that really amounts to Thieriot, as Bode, giving an inspirational speech. If you want to think of this as somehow canon to the rest of the Fire Country universe, then you can argue that this is him trying to encourage himself to move forward and keep fighting despite all of the clear obstacles that have been thrown in front of him. Of course, it could also be seen as a rallying cry for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at the same time.

Ultimately, what is most important about this preview is that it is fairly in-your-face and deliberate with the message that it is trying to get across, and that is exactly what the network wants. The goal with this preview in particular is to catch new possible Fire Country viewers more than it is appeal to fans who are already watching. CBS is going to assume that it has some of those people already and it needs to find a way to add to the mix.

Remember that the season 2 premiere is slated to air this coming Friday, and it comes with both a six-month time jump and also a key question: Is there a way for Bode to get out of his current situation? He made a huge sacrifice for the sake of Freddy, but will he have to pay for it forever?

