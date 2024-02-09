Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2, February 9

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We’ve been excited for the season 2 premiere ever since May, and it is a thrill to know it’s coming.

Unfortunately, it still isn’t going to be back tonight and by virtue of that, we still have to wait for a little while longer to embrace the next chapter. The plan is for the show to start off on Friday, February 16 with “Something’s Coming,” which is then going to lead into a lot of other drama on the other side.

To better set the stage here, we actually have news here on not just the premiere, but also what is coming up after the fact!

Season 2 episode 1, “Something’s Coming” – Bode is back in prison where he receives some shocking news. Meanwhile, the station 42 crew responds to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to its core, on the second season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 2, “Like Breathing Again” – While breaking up a bonfire party, the station 42 crew is called to complete a dangerous and highly complex cave rescue, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Episode directed by series star Kevin Alejandro.

By the end of these episodes…

We at least tend to think that we’ll know where Bode’s headspace is at following a six-month time jump and even more time spent in prison. Things are going to be crazy, but we also still need to have some element of hope. After all, the only reason why he is even locked up at this point is because of a massive sacrifice that he chose to make.

