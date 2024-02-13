Grey’s Anatomy season 20 spoilers: Who is Monica Beltran?

We recently learned that Grey’s Anatomy season 20 is going to be bringing you more Ellen Pompeo than previously thought. This is a significant bit of good news for those out there who love the nostalgia that can come with this show. So, for the sake of this article, why not talk about some new people who are going to have key roles in the medical drama coming up?

Well, let’s get right into it now! The following castings come courtesy of Deadline.

Natalie Morales as Monica Beltran – We have a new doctor entering the world of the show! She is described as “a pediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field. Her willingness to push boundaries can be admirable and aggravating, but it’s always aimed at providing top-quality care to her patients.” This is being billed as a guest spot, so we will have to wait and see if this becomes more than a one-episode gig or not.

Freddy Miyares as Dorian – In this case, we have a recurring role, and a character described as “an intelligent, warm and likable patient who is involved in a serious accident and is struggling with his future.” This means it will be someone who the hospital is taking care of for some time, and we will see how he fits into the overall fabric of this world.

There are more guest-star announcements coming before too long, and we certainly wouldn’t be opposed to seeing a few more familiar faces from the past! Remember for a moment here that Jessica Capshaw has already been revealed as coming back as Arizona, so we tend to think there is other great news coming before long.

