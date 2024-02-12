Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Getting glasses

Following what you see with the premiere tonight on CBS, do you want to learn about Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 2? Well, there is still a quite a bit to be excited about! Of course, we realize that there is also a bittersweet element here that is tied to the fact that this is the final season. With that, every story does matter so much more.

Then again, could you also consider this a larger celebration of the series and its legacy at the same time? There aren’t a ton of shows these days that do make it to five seasons so in that sense. You can argue that this is a nice achievement for the show to make it to this point. We also know that there are going to be a lot of great stories to come moving forward, and that includes a big story about Tunde next week. Will there be some laughs? Almost certainly, but at the same time this has been a show that has had no issue showing more of a human element as well.

Want to get a few more details about the story at hand? Then go ahead and check out the full Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Kill the Cat” – After Tunde gets into a car accident, Bob and Abishola cajole him into getting glasses but worry that his issues are more than just his eyesight, on BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, Feb. 19 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that a lot of your favorite supporting characters are not going to be in every episode this time around. However, we do still think they will be cycled in here and there, and you still have that to look forward to.

