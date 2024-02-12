The Irrational season 1 episode 11 (finale): Will Alec learn the truth?

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see The Irrational season 1 episode 11, otherwise known as the big finale! So, what can you expect to see from start to finish here?

Well, a lot of the story here for “Reciprocity” is going to back to the past and, in particular, the church bombing that has been at the center of a lot of the season. This is a case of the classic crime that the main character can’t quite solve, but is closure about to be here? We certainly hope so — but of course, there is also a chance that some things will be saved for a season 2. The series has already been confirmed to be coming back, so that’s something you don’t have to miss.

Want to get a few more details on what lies ahead in particular terms? Then check out the full The Irrational season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:

02/19/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Alec and Marisa are close to finding the culprit of the church bombing. Kylie gets an interview with the FBI, but is pulled into the investigation. Rose tracks down a witness. Phoebe and Rizwan make a discovery that sheds light on the truth. TV-14

What are the chances that we get a cliffhanger at this point?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: They are pretty darn high. This is the sort of show that wants to do whatever it can to ensure that you continue watching, especially when you consider the fact that a second season may not premiere until this fall or even later. That is a really long time to keep people waiting, and the show has to ensure that they give themselves the best chance that they can for good ratings.

For at least the time being, we certainly think that The Irrational has delivered on everything we hoped. Let’s cross our fingers that they can keep it going.

