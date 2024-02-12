The Neighborhood season 6 episode 2 spoilers: The big pregnancy

After what you see tonight on The Neighborhood season 6 premiere, want to learn a little bit more all about episode 2? Well, the show is going to move forward and do it fast when it comes to a number of personal storylines.

For starters, know this: “Welcome to the Awkward Conversations” is the title for what lies ahead from here. Meanwhile, The Neighborhood season 6 episode 2 synopsis has a little more insight on what else is ahead:

“Welcome to the Awkward Conversations” –Marty and Courtney are navigating the pregnancy news and what it all means for their future, while Malcolm is dealing with his own workplace relationship, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 19 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, this season is going to prove to be very-much important when it comes to setting the stage for a lot of huge character plotlines. We know that this season is shorter due to the industry strikes of last year, and that also makes every single story we see all the more important.

At the very least, we can take some comfort in knowing that this has not been advertised as the final season of this show. So while some other programs may be wrapping themselves up including Bob Hearts Abishola and Young Sheldon, we can at least have some more hope for the future here. Even though The Neighborhood has never been considered a top-tier sitcom in terms of ratings or mainstream popularity, it has clearly developed a dedicated following over time. This could be the sort of thing that lifts it to many more seasons, but we’ll have to wait and see regarding some of this.

What do you most want to see moving into The Neighborhood season 6 episode 2?

How many more years do you think that the show could go on? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







