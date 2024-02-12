Criminal Record season 1 episode 7: All about trust

Tomorrow night you are going to have a chance to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 7 on Apple TV+ — so what can we discuss here? Well, at the forefront here could be a story all about trust. Trying to figure that out, in this world, is obviously a complicated affair.

At the moment, let’s just start off here with reminding you of the picture being crafted at the center of this episode. Daniel Hegarty has claimed that he will tell June Lenker much of the truth about what really happened leading up to Errol’s confession. However, is this really going to be what it seems?

In the end, what we would watch out for during this episode is a lot of confusion based on perspective. If this is going to be Daniel telling the story, then he is going to be casting himself in the lead role. With that, he may think all of his actions are just and right — or are they?

There is a good chance that a significant amount of the story will actually be honest — Daniel may know that he’s in a big trouble now after that video disc found within Tony’s beehive. This does not mean that it is still the full story, or that key elements are presented in a panoramic sense. After what she hears, June may need to corroborate much of it herself. Will that happen within this episode? What makes things a little bit complicated is that there are only a couple of episodes remaining, and we do think there will be closure. Whatever happens here will happen rather fast.

