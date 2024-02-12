World on Fire canceled, no season 3 coming on BBC One, PBS

If you were hoping to see a little bit more of World on Fire over on BBC One or PBS, let’s just say that we have news.

Today during PBS’ panel discussion during the TCA Winter Press Tour, Susanne Simpson of Masterpiece confirmed that there is not another season on the way. (Thanks to Nicole Gallucci of Decider for the confirmation.)

Why did this happen? Well, let’s just say that there are a wide array of reasons, and much of this originates on the BBC One end since it is their show first and foremost. There is no getting around the fact that the World War II drama is rather expensive, and we are talking here about broadcasters with very particular budgets that they need to meet. We do also personally think that the long wait between seasons likely impacted viewership, as more than three years passed between the first and second chapter of the story.

Given that PBS cannot possibly fund a show of this size and scale on their own, we tend to imagine that this is the end of the road here, but we certainly think that there will be some similar products coming down the line. After all, if there is one thing that we know about British television at this point, it is that there will almost always be a desire for more period dramas. We’ve seen many that are set around major global conflicts, but also some that are located around more idyllic locales. You really just have to wait to see whatever else is going to be brought to the table.

For now, we will lament the end to this series, and we hope that all of the incredibly-talented cast and crew here do have an opportunity to move on to some other really exciting projects down the road. BBC One does tend to use actors across multiple projects.

