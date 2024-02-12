Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 21, February 12

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are like us, then you have been waiting for a really long time to see the show back on the air!

Luckily, this is where we are happy to go ahead and present a little bit of good news — the wait is just about an end! You are going to have a chance to see a new episode airing in just a matter of hours, one that is going to be full of big twists and, of course, a huge story all about Nick Torres as the character’s future comes into question.

We don’t want to keep you waiting any longer — if you haven’t seen the official synopsis for the premiere yet, be sure to check it out below:

“Algún Día” – The NCIS team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child, on the 21st season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So just how eventful is this episode going to be? Very. There are a lot of big questions that need to be answered, with one of the biggest ones being tied to what the future is going to be for Wilmer Valderrama on the show. Nick can’t stick around with NCIS if he is in prison and, based on some of the sneak previews we’ve seen for this episode, he is doing a great job of making people think that he is guilty. If he’s not, there better be some sort of great explanation for what is actually going on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now, including just how long a show like this could conceivably go

What are you the most psyched about entering tonight’s NCIS season 21 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates coming up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







