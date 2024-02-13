Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6: Is Llewellyn dead?

Entering Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6 on Hulu, we were promised that there would be more victims. Did that actually happen? Well, as it turns out, yes.

About halfway though this new episode “Tragic,” the Governor Alexandra died — the latest apparent victim of Viktor Sams. Then, we saw the Collier family attorney Llewellyn take his own life by going overboard. Why know that? Well, it’s clear that he knows a lot of family secrets and problems that could come back to bit him at some other point down the road.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS videos!

Losing this character at this point is tough since with him gone, a lot of other options are about to be coming off the board. It’s pretty clear that he was not Sams, but how many other people are capable of taking on that role? We know that Sunil had a history with him, but was not the nefarious foe himself. This means that we could be looking at one of the older characters within either the Collier or the Chun family — or, potentially someone like the Kingmaker, who seems to have his hands in a number of different pots at the moment.

Does Viktor Sams have to be someone on the ship? We’re sure that there is room for a lot of other candidates out there and yet, it’s more fun if they are somewhere on board. It raises more question marks and creates a lot more chaos and in the end, isn’t that something you really want if you are a part of this show? We tend to think so at this point. There are only four episodes left at this point and because of that, we tend to believe everything is going to become all the more chaotic from here on out.

Related – Get more news on the next Death and Other Details episode

What did you think about Llewellyn’s death near the end of Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







