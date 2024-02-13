Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6: Is Alexandra dead?

We had a feeling that Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6 could feature some significant deaths — is the Governor now gone? Based on what we saw over the course of the episode tonight, that does seem to be the case. Not only that, but it also seems like this is yet again the byproduct of Viktor Sams / Winnie, who serves as his cohort aboard the ship. (Ironically, there’s a chance that Sams may also be on said ship.)

So what exactly happened to Alexandra? Well, she was basically killed slowly over the course of several days, which is why this happened after Winnie was already locked up. Some attentive viewers may have noted that there were some signs that something was wrong in the past couple of episodes. However, who thought it would end like this?

There are a couple of reasons why this murder may have happened. For starters, there is the idea that the Governor knew something that could be dangerous to Sams later on. Or, you can argue that this was just about toppling another rich, powerful person … but we don’t think the motive is that simple. We do tend that this is more about self-preservation and that some of Sams’ actions here are a little bit of a front. (We do think she’s actually dead and nothing crazy is going to happen here.)

After all, just remember this for a moment here — within this episode we saw that Viktor Sams had lied to Winnie about Keith’s true identity, making her think that he was some evil member of the super-rich when, in reality, he was just Rufus’ assistant who clearly knew too much. This is the sort of thing that suggests that a lot of stuff is possible and all potential ideas are on the table when it comes to who this person is.

There is still one weird question we have at the moment — why would Sams blackmail Alexandra if he knew she was going to die anyway? Are there multiple things going on here?

What did you think about the events of Death and Other Details season 1 episode 6?

