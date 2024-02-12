Is Stuart Martin leaving Miss Scarlet and the Duke? William’s future

Is Stuart Martin leaving Miss Scarlet and the Duke — or, has he already left? There may be reasons to wonder this at the moment!

After all, just take a moment to consider where things currently are! The actor is not appearing close to the end of this season — we have heard explanations as to why William Wellington is MIA at present, but the timing is still frustrating. Why did he have to go away right at the time in which he and Eliza were starting to realize the full extent of their feelings? Maybe this was actually done on purpose to give all of us something more to look forward to — but still, the frustration is there.

For the time being, all we can say at this point is rather simple: There is no confirmation out there that Martin is departing the show. Granted, there is also no confirmation that we are getting a season 5, either. We do think that a little bit of William is better than no William at all, so we at least hope that something can be worked out here where the actor appears once more in the vast majority of episodes. That way, we can actually see the relationship between him and Eliza deepen!

Also, we know that there are enough characters within the world of this show for us to be okay no matter what. We recognize that the entire show isn’t about their romantic relationship, but we do hope that in general, there is a great opportunity to continue to see great cases and smart stories within a really interesting setting.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we?

