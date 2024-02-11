Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 5: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big finale tonight on PBS, are you going to see Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 5 happen?

Given what we’ve seen so far this season, we absolutely think that there is going to be a desire for more of these characters! Just think for a moment about much of what we’ve had a chance to see this season, especially when it comes to the relationship between Eliza and William taking a romantic turn. Of course (and quite frustratingly), this happened right before the character departed, and he has been gone for a good chunk of the end of this season.

So what does the future now hold? At the time of this writing, Miss Scarlet and the Duke has yet to be renewed for another chapter and yet, we are cautiously optimistic that it is going to happen. The show seems to be fairly popular among the British originals that PBS has acquired over time, and we have no real reason to think that they will want to send this one off to the TV graveyard. Of course, it also depends on the show’s performance overseas, but period crime dramas are a type of program that time and time again, has shown that it can absolutely stand the test of time.

For now, we remain cautiously optimistic that there is more of this particular story coming and if it happens, we are going to have a chance to see it when we get around to early 2025. We would anticipate more mysteries, but obviously more of the title characters together at the same time!

(Also, can we have full seasons where Eliza and William are both around? Are we even being greedy for asking this in the first place? You at least have to think about it for a moment here, right?)

