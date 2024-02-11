Halo season 2 episode 3 spoilers: More news on ‘Visegrad’

As you get yourselves prepared to see Halo season 2 episode 3 over on Paramount+ later this week, what more can be said about it?

Well, we know for starters that Joseph Morgan has already made his presence felt in a significant way as Ackerson, a character who we expect to be a significant force through the rest of the season. John is going to find himself tested in perhaps a few surprising ways, but that’s only in the midst of a lot of action. We do think that things this time around are going to be increasingly dark as John has to better figure out who he is both inside and out of the mask. That won’t be an altogether easy thing to determine.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Halo season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

John and Silver Team embark on an unsanctioned mission; Laera, Kwan and Kessler must escape Soren’s mutinous crew; Ackerson receives troubling intelligence from Cortana; the threat of an attack forces Ackerson to make an irrevocable decision.

In general, we do think that this is one of those episodes that will contain a few shocks, but also still work to build things up for a payoff later. The idea with Halo is to save some of the best battles for later on in the season, so we anticipate momentum to work here in a similar way.

Now, the question is just whether or not viewers are going to get fully on board. We’ve said already that we think this season is a nice step up from season 1 so far in terms of quality, but that does not mean that everyone out there is going to feel the same. Hopefully, some advertising from the Super Bowl will help in order to garner the series even more attention than it currently has.

