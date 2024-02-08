Halo season 2 episode 3 air date, what lies ahead

Following the big two-episode premiere today on Paramount+, are you curious to learn more about Halo season 2 episode 3? We do think at this point that there is a great deal to be excited about.

So, where do we start? Well, the most natural place is by noting that there will be another episode in a week, and the whole two-episode airing today was just to get people engaged in the show again. There are no plans for this to be a long-term thing, so we would say to adjust your expectations accordingly.

As for what the story ahead looks like, it makes perfect sense to be worried about Riz based on the decline that we’ve seen so far. Meanwhile, we imagine that we’re going to continue to see more of John trying to balance what it means to be Master Chief alongside who he is as a person. We hope to get more accustomed to the “new” Cortana, who has an updated design after a lot of the blowback to how they were presented back in season 1. Meanwhile, we also imagine that we’re going to see more of James Ackerson, who made a big splash in the first two episodes, especially when it comes to their relationship with Dr. Halsey.

Are we going to also see some more development when it comes to Makee? At this point, we sure hope so given that this is, by far, one of the most-polarizing characters on the entire series. We do understand the point of their existence, though, mostly when it comes to finding a way to introduce a different perspective on things. There just needs to be something more than that.

In general, though, we do think that Halo season 2 so far is stronger than season 1, but we still are watching this show thinking almost entirely about how difficult a series it is to adapt when there are so many challenges around almost every turn.

