Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 2/11/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Many of you may have heard the show is coming back this month. With that in mind, is tonight the night?

Well, there’s no sense in keeping anyone waiting any longer! Let’s go ahead and share the news, both good and bad.

The bad news – There is no new episode of the late-night show tonight, even if there are some other HBO shows on the air including Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The good news – Tonight’s the last week off for a while! Last Week Tonight with John Oliver formally returns with its new season next week! The reason for the break tonight is simply a function of the show wanting to avoid any competition from the Super Bowl, which makes sense — this is actually what we tend to see here the vast majority of the time.

As for what we’re hoping to see in the new season

Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of evergreen segments on subjects and ideas you never before considered. Yet, we also do think there will be a few more super-topical segments than what we had during 2023. This is, after all, an election year and with that in mind, things could be a little more focused around that.

Also, we are curious and/or terrified about what else Oliver is going to do with the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse now that it is in the public domain. Doesn’t it feel like there are a lot of options out there?

In the end, we just hope that there are some more opportunities to laugh and watch this show be both incredibly fun as well as incredibly informative. We’ve certainly come to know over the years that this is when Oliver shines the most, and also when we go back and re-watch segments later.

What do you want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it returns to the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming down the road.

