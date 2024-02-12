Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5: Is Teresa Sam’s daughter?

Tonight on Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5, we had a chance to see a big reveal — but not one directly related to any murder.

Instead, this is one that felt like it was a long time coming — or, at least something that we personally wanted to see. As it turns out, there is a good chance that Teresa is really Sam Spade’s daughter. Not only that, but she may be a couple of years older than initially thought. Is it possible that Brigid (who is no longer alive and cannot give any answers) fudged the truth here? Also, if so, why in the world would she do just that?

In the end, all of this is something that could create some new wrinkles in Sam’s future. While there may not be any proof that Teresa is his daughter, does he really need it? The two obviously have some things in common, such as Teresa’s insatiable desire for more answers. This is definitely something that we could expect to see more of in due time, and we are keeping our eyes peeled for that.

In general, we do tend to think that the two being related would set the stage for an excellent second season, in the event the producers ever decide that they want to make more. Can you imagine Sam and his daughter off, somewhere else, trying to solve a case?

With all of this being said…

We really can’t get too far ahead of ourselves, as there is going to be another new episode that is coming in a week’s time here. It is possible that something terrible still happens in regards to Philippe; or, that something could happen that splits Teresa and her potential father apart.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

