NCIS season 21: Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law set the stage

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see the NCIS season 21 premiere officially arrive! Are you ready for what lies ahead here?

Well, we probably do not have to tell you this, but we are gearing up for one of the most exciting first episodes we’ve had in a while. Just consider where things left off! While working undercover on a case, Nick Torres has now collided with someone who is a huge part of his past — someone who just about ruined the lives of almost everyone he loves. He called his sister to say that he “found” the guy who caused so much trauma, and it seemed in the closing minutes that he was about to kill him.

Does that happen? We’ll have to wait and see, but there is a new way to catch up right now! If you head over to Wilmer Valderrama’s official Instagram right now, you can see him alongside cast member Katrina Law taking you through some of the biggest “plot spoilers” of season 20. (Are they spoilers if they’ve already happened?) Consider this a great way to prepare yourself for whatever is coming up on what we think is going to be one of the more exciting and eventful batches of episodes that we’ve had a chance to see. Sure, it may be a smaller number of episodes, but that doesn’t mean there will be less when it comes to major headlines!

Also, we know that it’s going to be a pretty emotional batch at the same time, given that episode 2 is going to be the tribute to David McCallum and his character of Ducky — he was the last remaining cast member tied to the pilot, and his loss hits extremely hard.

