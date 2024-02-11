Is True Detective: Night Country new tonight on HBO, 2/11/24?

Is True Detective: Night Country new tonight on HBO? Well, let’s just say the answer to that is a little bit complicated.

The best way that we can really start this piece off is by noting the following: Technically, the Jodie Foster series IS new tonight. However, it has also already aired on Max if you frequently stream shows on that service. With tonight being the Super Bowl, the powers that be decided to put the series on there so that everyone could check it out in advance. They clearly realize that there is a certain amount of value to that since a lot of eyeballs are going to be elsewhere during the finale itself.

As for what the show is going to bring you tonight, let’s just say this — a lot of drama. We are going to learn more about the relationship between the Tsalal Research Station and the Silver Sky Mining Company and while this may not alone solve the mystery of Annie K or the scientists, there’s value intel that could be sprinkled in regardless.

Want to get more? Then just take a look at the synopsis below:

As Prior digs into the links between Tsalal and mining company Silver Sky, Navarro rescues Leah from a local protest that has turned violent. At a meeting with Silver Sky exec Kate McKitterick, Danvers is warned not to pursue the case any further.

The sad thing about where we are right now is simply that there are only six episodes of this show in general, which means that a lot is going to be tied together in the relatively near future. Given that this show is an anthology, you will get a clear ending … and then after that, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens regarding a season 5.

