Death in Paradise season 13 episode 3: A celebrity chef…

Before we dive too deep into anything when it comes to Death in Paradise season 13 episode 3, why not start with great news?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note the following: You are going to see the mystery series arrive on BBC One with another episode in seven days. Even though Call the Midwife is going to be off in the immediate future due to the BAFTAs, that is not going to translate over here.

So what sort of mystery is going to potentially confound the team from here on out? Well, let’s just say that this is one that will put most of the focus on a famed chef — as a result of this, there are potentially going to be more eyes on the result than usual.

For a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full Death in Paradise season 13 episode 3 synopsis below:

A famous chef is poisoned at the grand opening of his latest hotel during a cooking competition in which various hopefuls compete for the head chef position. The team are left confounded when they realize that the victim didn’t consume anything that day that the contestants hadn’t consumed themselves. So how, then, was the poison administered? How was he the only one who wound up dead? Whilst Catherine finds herself entangled in the case, when an old friend becomes a murder suspect, Neville and the team dig deep and unravel secret after secret, soon realising that nothing in this case is what it seems.

We don’t exactly think that there should be a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not we get closure to the main case here — after all, we almost always tend to with this show! Instead, the question is more how a lot of the big reveals will come about. The guessing game is almost always a big part of the fun!

What do you most want to see moving into Death in Paradise season 13 episode 3 on BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







