The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: See two new additions!

We know that the road to The White Lotus season 3 premiering has been long, but there is good news to report this month. Not only is filming set to take off this month, but we now have more in the way of casting news!

According to a report from Deadline, Shadow and Bone alum Julian Kostov is going to be playing a recurring Russian character on the show. This is technically just a recasting, as he is coming in following the exit of Miloš Biković. (The original casting was met with a great deal of controversy.)

Meanwhile, the site also reports that Scott Glenn is going to be appearing in some capacity. Why no more details beyond this about the specific role? Well, this is a show that notoriously keeps some of its cards close to the vest, and they are doing so all over again here. The only thing that we know is that per the aforementioned website, some of the characters include “a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, including a country club wife, a misfit and a yogi.” There are a lot of different directions that some of these stories can go!

In larger terms, season 3 of The White Lotus is being set in Thailand, and within the story we are going to have a chance to see a lot explored when it comes to spirituality and Eastern religion. Creator Mike White has noted in the past that this season is poised to be bigger than ever before, and of course we’re excited to see a lot of ambition brought to the screen.

As for the most-likely premiere date, let’s just say that we’re hoping to see the series back when we get around to the first part of 2025. Anything earlier than that would honestly be a pretty dramatic surprise.

