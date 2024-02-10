Goosebumps renewed for season 2 over at Disney+!

For those of you who are excited to dive again into the world of Goosebumps over at Disney+, we come bearing great news!

Today, the folks over at Disney Branded Television confirmed that the R.L. Stine inspired series, based of course on his prolific book series, will be back for another chapter. Here is what their president Ayo Davis had to say:

“Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s most-watched shows of last year … We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for Season 2.”

One thing that is rather interesting is that according to TVLine, the entire second season is going to be bringing to you an entirely new cast. That does mean that we’ll have an opportunity to see a great new roster of people entering the show and with that, it is certainly our hope that they will capture the style and tone of the series in a really fun way that is similar to what we’ve seen in the first season. What made the first season so special was the way in which so many different stories were incorporated over time.

So when will the second season premiere? You’re probably going to be waiting for a good while, but what makes this show so smart is how it is effectively about to combine a lot of different stories from the original books together in a cohesive story. It can be appealing to young audiences, while also capturing the nostalgia from a lot of parents who grew up reading these stories back in the day. Hopefully, the audience will come back no matter what.

What do you think about Goosebumps being renewed for a season 2 at Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







