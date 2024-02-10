Squid Game season 2 premiere date: A February 2024 update

Now that we’re into February 2024, what more can we say in regards to Squid Game season 4? Obviously, we’d love noting more than to hear about the show’s return sooner rather than later, but is that actually going to happen?

Well, the first thing that we really need to say at the moment is pretty darn simple: We are going to get the Korean drama back on Netflix this year. That has already been confirmed and with that, it’s not something you need to worry about. Instead, you can concern yourselves simply in wondering when it could find its way back! Obviously, the idea would be that we get a chance to see it sooner rather than later, but we still think it’s going to be late summer / early fall as a best-case scenario.

To day, the amount of footage we’ve seen for the new Squid Game story has been pretty minimal, though it’s clear that Gi-hun is going to do whatever he can to stop the creators of the Games once and for all. We tend to think that later this summer, potentially at a Tudum event, we will have a chance to see a trailer and perhaps some more goodies.

If what we’ve said so far hasn’t made it super-clear, let’s just frame it in this way: We don’t think that we’re going to be getting a premiere date reveal over the course of this month. Given the magnitude of this release, we do think that Netflix will probably announce it three or four months in advance.

Will we get all episodes at once?

That remains to be seen but for now, we consider it to be unlikely. Just remember for a moment that Netflix has gravitated more to release most of its high-profile releases in bunches; there’s no reason to think they will deviate from that anytime soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

