Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 10, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given that we’ve had three straight episodes this month, it may be fair to expect a break.

In the end, a break is precisely what we are getting. There is no new installment tonight and instead, the plan seems to be waiting until we get around to February 24 to see the show back. The host for that episode has already been announced in Shane Gillis, and it is fair to say that the reaction has been mixed. A lot of that has to do with the fact that he was initially hired to be a cast member, only to be dismissed soon after following the revelation of some offensive comments.

So what is happening after this episode? That is the point of curiosity that we have at present, given that there is no host announced for Saturday, March 2 as of yet. We do tend to believe that we will have a show then and potentially one on March 3, but we may have to wait another week or so to get more information on who that host will be.

If we really had to speculate hard here, let’s just say this: We wouldn’t be super-shocked if Travis Kelce comes back to Studio 8H either that week or the week after, especially if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. This is clearly a gig that he loved, and we also think that this is something that he’d love to do more after he retires. (We don’t think that is happening after this season, but still.)

Beyond that…

Can we have another iconic host come back at some point? We’re always down for more Tina Fey, and it would honestly be great if Paul Rudd got a proper chance to do a show since his last gig was flipped around due to the global health crisis.

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live beyond the Shane Gillis episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

